Paul advances to men's sprint semi-final

TT"s Nicholas Paul (centre) shows off his first UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup men's kilometre time trial gold medal in Cali, Colombia on Friday. Also in photo are runner-up Patryk Rajkowski of Poland (left) and bronze medallist Santiago Ramirez of Colombia. PHOTO COURTESY TT CYCLING FEDERATION. -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago's Nicholas Paul remains on course for a third UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup gold medal as he advanced to the semi-finals of the men’s sprint event on Sunday.

After powering through the opening rounds, Paul vies for a spot in the final against French rider Rayan Helal at 4.16 pm (TT time). The medal race gets underway at 5.06 pm (TT time).

Paul, who holds the world record (9.1 seconds) in the Flying 200 metres, advanced out of this opening round of sprint qualification as the fastest qualifier of the 22 cyclists. He clocked 9.66 seconds and automatically advanced to the 1/8 finals.

Canadian Nick Wammes (9.792), Colombian Kevin Quintero (9.811) and Helal (9.858) completed the top four advancing riders.

TT cyclist Quincy Alexander (10.45) had the 18th fastest time and was forced to contest the 1/16 round to guarantee a spot in the 1/8 finals. However, up against Indian cyclist Esow Esow, he was beaten and eliminated.

In the 1/8 round, Paul cruised past Malaysian sprinter Amar Masri and then defeated Polish cyclist Daniel Rochna in the quarter-finals.

Thus far, Paul, at his first-ever UCI Nations Cup, has won the men’s kilometre time trial and the men’s kierin event.