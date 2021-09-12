Malick man critical after shooting

A 52-year-old Malick man is in critical condition after a shooting near his business place on Saturday night.

Police said Peter Joseph was standing near his parlour on Basement Road, Malick, around 7 pm when two men got out of a car and shot at a group of men who were nearby.

During the shooting, Joseph was shot in his face.

The men got back into the car and drove away.

Passers by took Joseph to the hospital where he remained up to Sunday morning.

Morvant police went to the area where they found and seized several spent shells.