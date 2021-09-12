Innovative Democratic Patriots congratulates Tobago's SEA students

Scarborough Methodist Primary School student Jole St John placed first among Tobago students in the SEA examination. She is supported by her parents Kevin Small, left, and Trillicia St John on Thursday. - PHOTO BY DAVID REID

THE Innovative Democratic Patriots (IDA) has congratulated Tobago’s SEA students, saying they had performed well despite the challenges posed by the covid19 pandemic.

“You have withstood the painstaking changes, which were unplanned yet unavoidable,” the party’s PRO Kaye Trotman said in a statement on Saturday.

“This pandemic has taught us that this generation is more resilient than it understands, more innovative than give recognition for and more important to the advancement of humanity than any other generation before.”

Trotman also extended kudos to parents and teachers for their immeasurable efforts “in a time that the world has been forced to adjust and adapt to changing dynamics as a result of the covid19 pandemic.”

Trotman urged the students to aspire for greatness.

“We take this opportunity to encourage you, the students of this time to push further, aim higher and dream bigger. We encourage you to aspire towards these goals because you have shown tenacity and persistence that, once harnessed, will change the very course of the future of this nation.

“This now completed assessment is not an indication of your academic abilities but a challenge that has endorsed what we already know about each and every one of you, that you are a generation of changers, innovators and creators.”

Scarborough Methodist Primary School got three of the top five SEA places in Tobago.