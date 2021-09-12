Hosein: Rowley, don’t betray the people of Tobago

Saddam Hosein -

UNC MP for Barataria/San Juan Saddam Hosein has said the PNM has an unfair advantage in the recently divided electoral districts of Tobago.

During the UNCs weekly press conference, Hosein has said the latest division, which saw the 12 electoral districts rearranged to create 15, is biased to the PNM.

“The Prime Minister will come on Wednesday to defend these boundary changes,” he said. “The Prime Minister will boast of his Tobago heritage, but I would like to remind the population that Judas was a disciple of Jesus. Judas betrayed Jesus and I am asking Dr Rowley, don’t betray the people of Tobago.”

He said the House of Representatives was given notice that Rowley will pilot the draft order of the Tobago House of Assembly elections on Wednesday.

The January 2021 THA election resulted in a 6-6 deadlock between the PNM and the PDP.

“It is against the tenants of our democracy that 41 people in Port of Spain would decide the political future of 51,000 voters in Tobago.”

Hosein said 25 per cent of voters voted for PNM and as such, the PNM have no authority to speak for all Tobagonians.

He said, “Regardless of your political affiliation, this is a matter of utmost importance.”