Guards tied up, cables stolen from WASA, Trincity, plant

Water and Sewage Authrity (WASA) Trincity Regional Centre, Trincity. Photo by Roger Jacob

Arouca police are probing the theft of a quantity of heavy duty cables from the Trincity plant of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) on Friday night.

Police said guards were on duty at the plant at around 9.15 pm when they were approached by six masked men, two of which had guns.

The bandits ordered the guards to lie down and tied them up as they searched the compound.

Hours later at 3 am, a car drove into the compound and the bandits loaded the cables onto it before leaving.

The guards freed themselves and called the police who went to the scene.