Five men arrested for breaching curfew

Sheldon Woods - TTPS

Between 8 pm on Saturday and 1 am on Sunday, five men were arrested for breaching the curfew during an exercise by the Southern Division.

The exercise targeted several drug blocks in Moruga and St Mary's and was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Lucia Winchester, ASP Ramdass and Insp Phillip.

In a release on Sunday, the police said Sheldon Woods, 45, Henry Vincent, 45, Rendell Chance, 32, Ryan Grazette, 39, and Samora Greades, 44, were all arrested during the exercise.

While all were charged with breach of curfew, Woods, Vincent and Chance were given an additional charge of resisting arrest.

Those three are from Burton Trace, St Mary's Village, Moruga. Grazette is from Claxton Bay and Greades is from Diego Martin.

All five are expected to appear at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Sgt Joseph, Sgt Charles and Cpl Phoolchan supervised the exercise which included PC Ramdass, PC Ramjattan, PC Weekes and PC Rambhajan.