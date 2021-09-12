Churchgoers happy to worship in-person Sunday

Church goers observe covid19 protocols at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help RC Church in San Fernando on Sunday morning. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

On Sunday, churchgoers were happy with the resumption of in-person worship as some churches had their first in-person services since their September 6 reopening.

When Newsday visited Couva Revival Centre on Sunday at 9.30 am, the church had a little more than 20 people and Pastor Lew Thomson was finishing the day’s service.

Thomson told Newsday, “During the closure of churches, we kept church going with social media.

“We used WhatsApp for devotional…we used livestreams which we even did before covid19 and we’ll keep doing it.

“But there’s nothing like coming to church. I thank God that the churches are finally opened."

With the church having a lot of elderly people in its congregation, Thomson said some were still hesitant to attend in-person services despite the measures put in place to protect them from covid19.

Apart from the expected temperature checks and hand sanitizers at its entrance, the church had other noticeable preventative measures.

For example, ministers wore gloves to give out communion and there was no choir for the service.

But Thomas thinks it will take time for some people to feel comfortable attending in-person services again.

Until then, he said it’s fine if people choose to watch the church’s services that are livestreamed on social media.

Joseph Brown attends the church and was happy to finally experience in-person fellowship again.

An ecstatic Brown told Newsday, “It feels good to be in the house of the Lord and among my fellow Christian brothers and sisters once again.

“I missed the presence of God among us. Yes he’s there with us while we are home but it is more so felt when we gather.”

St Paul’s RC Church in Couva had an online registration system for people who attended its first in-person mass on Sunday.

One of the church’s hospitality ministers, Gwyneth Mike, told Newsday that the registration system will continue for all future masses to help the church manage the number of parishioners attending masses.

The church will only reconsider the system when the public health regulations are relaxed to allow more than the 25 per cent limit on congregations that is currently allowed.

“We have a registration system and everyone who registered for today’s mass came.

“We are taking it one day at a time but parishioners were very happy to be back out.

After mass, Newsday spoke to one parishioner who has been a member of the church for more than 20 years.

The woman, who asked not to be named, told Newsday, “Coming back out to church was rewarding and peaceful.

“I’m a person that do better in an environment. So we had zoom church but it wasn’t something for me especially for those of us who need people around them.”

Parishioners at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, San Fernando, shared a similar joy in being able to attend church in-person.

Oswald Alexis said he felt great being back in church and missed the in-person experience.

“I missed worshipping together with my brothers and sisters. It’s a joy, a real joy. Receiving the Holy Communion is a joy,” said Alexis.