Cash, service medals stolen from soldier's Malabar home

File photo

A quantity of personal items, power tools and medals awarded for military service were stolen from the Malabar home of a soldier on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the 43-year-old soldier locked the doors of his house and went to a Church in Mt St Benedict.

When he returned he found his house had been broken into.

Police said among the stolen items were medals for service during the Fifth Summit of the Americas as well as Grenada Humanitarian relief and Martinique and Curacao commando medals.

Also missing was $14,000 in cash, camouflage clothing, military boots, hammers, chisels and a power drill.

Malabar police are continuing enquiries.