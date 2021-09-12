Ahye fifth in 100m at Berlin

TRINIDAD AND Tobago sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye placed fifth in the women's 100 metres at the ISTAF meet, in the Olympic Stadium, Berlin, Germany on Sunday.

This meet was part of the World Athletics Continental Tour - Silver.

Ahye, who was the lone TT athlete at the meet, clocked 11.19 seconds.

Daryll Neita of Great Britain took gold in 11.04 seconds, followed by the Jamaican pair of Natasha Morrison (11.09) and Briana Williams (11.16). Germany's Alexandra Burghardt was fourth in 11.17.

Completing the field were Nadine Visser of the Netherlands (11.32), Rani Rosius of Belgium (11.42) and the German duo of Lilly Kaden (11.60) and Jennifer Montag (11.61).

Ahye will be back in action, on the World Athletics Continental Tour, on Tuesday in the Gala dei Castelli meet, at the Stadio Comunale, Bellinzona, Switzerland.