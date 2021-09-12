135 new covid19 cases, eight new deaths

There have been 135 new cases of the coronavirus in Trinidad and Tobago as of Sunday afternoon. The number of active positive cases is now 3,910.

The Ministry of Health's 4 pm update reported that the new cases were obtained from samples taken between September 8 to the 11.

The update also reported that there were eight new covid19 related deaths bringing the death toll to 1,376.

These deaths consisted of three elderly men and two elderly women with comorbidities and an elderly woman, a middle-aged man and a young adult without comorbidites.

There were also 130 recovered community cases. Recovered community cases are people who tested positive for the coronavirus but met the discharge criteria to be released from self-isolation.

There were also 30 people discharged from public health facilities.

As of Sunday afternoon 544,602 people received their first dose of a vaccine, while 431,899 received their second dose and 9,641 people received a dose of a single dose vaccine.

There are a total of 271 covid19 patients warded at hospitals.

There are 63 people warded at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility with 12 people warded at the Intensive Care Unit and 16 at the High Dependency Unit.