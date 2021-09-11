Vaccinate for a movie date

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - DAVID REID

THE EDITOR: In 2021, for some young adults like myself, it’s still a bucket-list goal to accompany a beautiful young woman on a date to a movie, like the magical ones seen on TV.

I held back my celebrations when Prime Minister Rowley announced that cinemas would be allowed to open once inoculation statistics were satisfactory.

Why the uproar and condemnation over citizens having to be vaccinated to enter cinemas, bars, restaurants and other businesses?

The Government is providing a variety of vaccines for citizens, coupled with a free immunisation card, in addition to the first card received in primary school.

What on God’s green earth is so “patient confidential” and secret on the immunisation card that you don’t want anybody to see? In fact, the average citizen’s social media account has more confidential information than the vaccination card.

To drive a car, you need a permit. To enter a fete, you need a ticket. To apply for a job, you need your passes. The list goes on, so what is the problem with showing proof of vaccination to enter cinemas, bars, restaurants, banks, etc? As an incentive, this requirement allows us to return to our pre-pandemic livelihoods and a safe environment.

TT, don’t delay, vaccinate today.

KENDELL KARAN

via e-mail