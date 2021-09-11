Tourism Trinidad Ltd welcomes Cliff Hamilton as its new chairman

Randall Mitchell, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts

Certified destination marketing executive, hotelier and hospitality educator, Cliff Hamilton, is the new chairman of Tourism Trinidad Ltd's (TTL) board of directors.

In a release on Friday, TTL said Hamilton had more than 35 years of leadership and experience in the public and private sectors, in Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, St Kitts, Dominica, Guyana and in Houston and Dallas in the United States.

In the release Minister of Tourism Culture and the Arts, Randall Mitchell thanked outgoing chairman Howard Chin Lee for accepting the call to service and welcomed Hamilton to his new role.

Mitchell said, “Mr Hamilton's appointment comes at a particularly trying time for the tourism industry. We are in uncharted territory, but we believe his steady and experienced hands can help the industry rebuild stronger and safer.”

Mitchell said Hamilton provides the skills and expertise required to drive initiatives targeted at reviving travel and Tourism in TT.

“He is well-known to our stakeholders and has spent several years actively working to promote the sector. With his leadership and the collaborative assistance of TTL's Board of Directors and staff, I am convinced that our destination's worldwide appeal will grow immensely, and our sector will be restored,” Mitchell said.