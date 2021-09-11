Tobago's covid19 death toll reaches 77

Photo courtesy CDC.

Tobago has recorded three more covid19-related deaths, bringing the island’s death toll from the virus to 77.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said the victims are an 83 year-old male and a 50 year-old female both with comorbidities. It said details on the third victim will be shared in a subsequent release.

The division said there are 23 new covid19 cases in Tobago and 439 active cases. It added 26 patients are in state isolation, 409 in home isolation and four in ICU. Seventeen patients have been discharged.

To date, a total of 13, 729 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number, 2,440 have tested positive. There are 1,924 recovered patients.

The division said 19, 589 people have been partially vaccinated while 15,507 are fully vaccinated.