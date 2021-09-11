Some baffling decisions by PM

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: At the recent media conference in Tobago, the Prime Minister expressed his profound concern about the lack of co-operation by Tobagonians to the covid19 vaccination roll-out on the island. “You are playing with your lives,” he was quoted as saying.

He also announced an easing of covid19 restrictions for the country. Among them is increased capacity, from 50 to 75 per cent, for sailings of the inter-island ferries.

Many more qualified than I am have been questioning the logic behind some of the decisions taken in the management of the pandemic. I now ask what is the logic behind the decision to allow a greater exchange of people between the islands if the Prime Minister is so concerned about the current situation in Tobago?

Citizens will need to navigate a high-risk, four-hour sailing (inclusive of time to embark and disembark the vessel) and will be exposed to thousands of unvaccinated people who he has already lamented are “playing with their lives.” With beaches and restaurants still under lockdown, there is already no incentive to vacation in Tobago at present.

Perplexingly, the PM also announced that only 25 per cent of celebrants will be allowed to attend religious services, limited to one hour duration, upon the reopening of houses of worship. I suspect I may be missing something here or maybe it’s a new method of population control.

RALPH A BOISSIERE

via e-mail