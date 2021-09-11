No confirmed CoP for at least six more weeks

Anand Ramesar -

THERE will be no decision on who will be the next police commissioner for at least six weeks, after a candidate who was rejected by the Police Service Commission (PSC) was granted an injunction to halt the process.

Attorneys representing Snr Supt Anand Ramesar – Richard Clarke-Wills, Kiel Taklalsingh, and Chelsea John – successfully argued that the PSC's decision to eliminate Ramesar from the recruitment process should be reconsidered.

The PSC, which was represented by senior counsel Russel Martineu rejected Ramesar, informing him that he was “deemed ineligible to move to the next state as he is not in position of sufficient relevant experience of increasing responsibility in law enforcement.”

Ramesar argued that when he first applied in 2017, he advanced to the final stage and was interviewed and has the qualifications needed for the post.

On August 20, he successfully petitioned the court to hear his complaint and was granted a hearing in January, 2022.

Ramesar, through his attorneys, wrote to the PSC on August 24 requesting they halt the process pending the determination of his matter, stating that they will not be disadvantaged given that there will be an acting top cop in place. He further submitted that he will be prejudiced if an appointment was made before his complaint is ventilated.

In response to the request, the PSC submitted “You will be duly informed once the matter has been finalised.”

The injunction was filed on August 30, after there was no clear agreement between the two parties that the process will be stopped, pending the outcome of Ramesar's appeal against the PSC. Emergency judge Justice Nadia Kangaloo delivered the ruling on Friday morning. The injunction means that the PSC cannot continue with its selection until October 28.

By that date if both parties have not agreed to halt the process until after Ramesar receives his judgement, then Ramesar can re-apply to have another injunction granted or a continuance. The PSC can also continue with their selection process unless told otherwise by the court.

Ramesar first applied for the job three years ago and Gary Griffith was selected. He re-applied for the position in July. Griffith’s three-year-term ended on August 17 and was appointed acting Police Commissioner, pending the confirmation of a commissioner.

Griffith, who also re-applied for the post, is currently on vacation and will return on September 20. In his stead DCP Mc Donald Jacob is acting as Police Commissioner.

The selection process was nearing a critical stage prior to this injunction as the merit list was almost completed.

In July this year, Parliament amended the legislation simplifying the process to select both the commissioner and deputy commissioners. The new process does not require the post to be advertised internationally or a recruitment firm hired.