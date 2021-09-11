Integrity Commission files 150 applications for failing to submit declarations

THE Integrity Commission on Friday said it has made 150 ex-parte applications to the High Court for orders directing people who have failed to file annual declarations and statements to do so, in accordance with the Integrity in Public Life Act.

The commission added that it is preparing additional applications to the court for other people who have not filed their declarations as yet. These applications, the commission said, will be presented shortly.

An ex-parte application is one that is brought by one person without the other party or parties having to be notified.

In a statement, the commission said this is part of a special project to implement its policy on outstanding declarations on statements for February-August 2021.

It said these applications are in respect of people whose names have been published in the newspapers in previous years for failing to file declarations and statements.

There has been a long history, it said, of some people in public life not filing annual declarations and registrable statements. In light of this, the commission said it is pursuing a new approach to carrying out its mandates.

The commission said it had adopted a general policy on declarations outstanding from people in public life since 2014.

"In the discharge of its mandate, the commission has been making ex-parte applications to the High Court under section 11 (7) of the act, in respect of persons who have failed to file their annual declarations of income, assets and liabilities and statements of registrable interests."

Under Section11(8) of the act, it said, someone who does not comply with the court after an ex-parte order is made commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of $150,000.

Under Section 21(1), a person who fails to provide further particulars and who fails to file a declaration without reasonable cause is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $250,000 and to ten years' imprisonment.

In its 2020 annual report, the commission said, a total of 23 ex-parte court orders were served on people in public life who failed to file their declarations of income, assets and liabilities and statements of registrable interests. last year. This was in spite of their names being published in newspapers and in the Gazette. The commission added that 11 of the 23 people served with ex-parte orders had complied with them.

In its 2020 report, the commission noted comments made by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi's in January about Trinidad and Tobago ranking 86 out of 180 countries on Transparency International's 2020 Corruption Perception Index (CPI), as signs of TT making "significant strides in combatting corruption."

The commission also said it made recommendations to Cabinet about amendments to the Integrity in Public Life Act, that could improve its investigative capabilities. It said under the current legislation it is challenged to obtain certain information crucial to the proper and effective conduct of its investigations. The commission added that it is awaiting a response from Cabinet.

Who didn't file?

Checks of lists of those who did not file statutory declarations and registrable statements between 2003 and 2019, in the Gazette and on the commission's website, showed a few people in public life failing to file more than once in that period.

2009:

Opposition Whip David Lee did not file between 2009 and 2013, when he worked with the MIC Institute of Technology. Lee also did not file in 2016 and 2019, after being elected Pointe-a-Pierre MP on September 7, 2015.

2010 and 2011:

Chaguanas mayor Gopaul Boodhan.

2012:

Former prime minister Patrick Manning (deceased) did not file between 2012 and 2014, when he was an opposition MP.

Former Tobago House of Assembly minority leader Ashworth Jack (also 2014).

2013:

Dr Lackram Bodoe, while he was at the the South West Regional Health Authority, nor in 2016, after being elected as Fyzabad MP in September 2015.

2014:Former NAR minister Selby Wilson, while he was TSTT chairman

People's Partnership (PP) government ministers Vernella Alleyne-Topping and Seeram Jaimungal.

2016:

Opposition senators Saddam Hosein and Anita Haynes (now opposition MPs)

Hosein's predecessor MP Dr Fuad Khan

Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray

Government senators Clarence Rambharat and Paula Gopee-Scoon

Independent senator Sophia Chote, SC

Former PP minister Dr Glen Ramadarsingh.

2019:

PNM MPs Stuart Young, Fitzgerald Hinds and Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly

Opposition senator Khadijah Ameen

Independent senators Paul Richards and Dr Varma Deyalsingh

Former PP minister Winston "Gypsy" Peters

Caroni Central MP Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie

Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez.