Fostering patriotism and devotion to TT

Dr Varma Deyalsingh -

THE EDITOR: Usually on TTT, the national television station, one host on the Now Morning Show interjects with “I am a Jamaican.” However, it’s the following extract from the article “Growing Pains” written by Dr Varma Deyalsingh, the Independent senator and secretary of the Association of Psychiatrists of TT, which sustained my interest. He stated:

“Two prime ministers were from Tobago, two East Indians from the south of our country and females have graced our country. A Muslim, Hindus and Christians all occupied our top positions. Our chief justices have been a reflection of our rainbow composition.”

It prompted a reflection on TT as we celebrated the 59th anniversary of our independence. Is it necessary to comment using ethnicity, religion, location with regard to the cardinal points and other diverse factors, as opposed to simply focus on being a proud citizen of TT?

Let me state unequivocally that as a patriot I asked myself, after 59 years of independence, how I felt. As a young independent nation, TT has had many successes, some failures and many challenges. Yet we have not professed that it is not only what our country can do for us, but what we can do for our country. A veil of diversity seems to be expanding over our country.

Eric Williams states in History of Trinidad and Tobago:

“There can be no Mother India for those whose ancestors came from India...there can be no Mother Africa for those of African origin. There can be no dual loyalties. A nation, like an individual, can have only one mother. The only mother we recognise is Mother Trinidad and Tobago, and mother cannot discriminate between her children.”

We as a people are yet to address this glorious mandate. Where is the patriotism?

An aggressive solution to suppress the diversity needs to be initiated with immediacy. A change in the school curriculum with emphasis on the history of our nation gaining independence is imperative.

One proposal, though simplistic and possibly controversial, would be the rescinding of the Indian Arrival Day and Emancipation Day holidays and replacing them with Ancestors Day, upon which all the ethnic groups and communities would celebrate in unison. Also, the date selected should substantiate the first inhabitants who Columbus met on his voyage of rediscovery.

Secondly, mandatory use of “citizen of TT” is relevant for nationality, while either Trinidad or Tobago identifies place of birth. Why not legitimise the coined term “Trinbagonian,” unless the plan by Tobago is secession? Over to our erudite leader – a man with fortitude.

Love of country must be foremost in the minds of the good citizens of TT. Residents of Trinidad must encourage “herd immunity” or be destined to celebrate the next Carnival in 2025. My counterparts in Tobago whose dependency is on tourism must vaccinate or choose to remain in stagnation.

In anticipation of attaining the 60th anniversary of independence, the thrust must be to build and foster patriotism, devotion to and rigorous support of TT, “this lovely land of my birth.”

CHARMAINE SMITH

Belmont