Conquering the 'deep blue SEA'

Top SEA student of Nelson Street Boys RC School Trey Jones leaps for joy as he holds his trophies after receiving his exam results. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale - Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: The released Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) results in another period of extreme challenges proves once again that our students conquered the “deep blue SEA.”

Following last year’s challenges we saw increased adaptation to an entire school year via virtual teaching.

The need for teachers to rise to a new normal was also evident. The situation revealed the resolve of our educators, supported by parents, in pursuit of academic excellence. The need for this is also in support of the priorities of the country and the provision of the Education Act which sets out the physical safety of pupils, followed by the delivery of the curriculum, as most important.

In all of this we should admire and appreciate our children and their resolve. We know now (if not before) that they can and will face obstacles and their rising to the challenges will be beneficial to their development and to the country’s.

The tendency to limit our children's capacity, fuelled and nurtured by mediocrity, is a grave injustice to them. It is well established that students appreciate teachers who challenge them to realisation of their full potential.

This must be a measurement instrument of the curriculum delivery of the school as envisaged by the Education Act. In so doing, our schools would become more accountable and better assessed. School improvement will be better planned for the long and medium term.

The SEA results of each school should be examined by the relevant school supervisory staff, with collaboration among stakeholders, as a basis for school improvement. The parent/school organisation should be apprised of the performance of the school and become more involved as needed. This will make for more meaningful meetings.

Comparative performance over a period of time with the school district and national levels should form a basis of such assessment.

As we forge ahead in the future with whatever challenges and situations we may encounter, let us keep focus on our education system as the pivotal activity of our national development and objective.

To our teachers we must say a heartfelt thank you for rising to the challenges so well and we know you are looking forward to return to normalcy, as indeed are our students.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

retired principal