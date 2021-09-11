Claxton Bay family loses home in fire

A tearful Shawn Charles at his home on Cedar Road, Claxton Bay, on Saturday morning, after it was gutted by a fire on Friday night. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

On Friday night, a Claxton Bay family of six lost their home and belongings in a fire which started after 8 pm.

When Newsday visited the scene of the fire on Cedar Road, Claxton Bay, on Saturday, the home’s owner Shawn Charles was in tears and said the family lost everything.

Charles said when the fire started, he quickly evacuated his wife and four children from the house.

“I was inside sleeping and when I wake up, the whole house started to catch a fire and everything burned down.

“All I could have done was take out my family from the house, and I took them out.”

Charles, his wife and their four children, aged three, nine, 12 and 13, are now staying with relatives.

“It’s really hard that I lost everything. I’m a man that’s always working hard.

“What will I do again? Everything is already burned down already.”

Officials representing the area’s MP, David Lee, visited the scene of the fire to speak with Charles and assess damages.

They told Newsday Lee is aware of the fire and that his office will do its best to provide assistance.

Fire officials also visited the scene and cordoned off the area to begin an official investigation into the cause of the fire.

People interested in helping Charles and his family can call 471-3453.