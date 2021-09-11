Acting CoP Jacob: More police operations to stem rise in crime

DCP (Ag) Erla Christopher (left), CoP (Ag) Mc Donald Jacob (middle) and Snr Supt Curt Simon address Central Division Officers at Enterprise Base in Chaguanas on Friday. - Photo courtesy TTPS

Police operations have been increased, geared at stemming the potential rise of crime, acting Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob said in a release on Saturday.

He said law enforcement was aware that communities throughout the country were experiencing increased criminal activity.

On Friday, he led an anti-gang exercise in Enterprise, Chaguanas. He was joined by acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, operations, Erla Christopher, the Central Division Task Force, Criminal Investigations Department, the Gang and Operation Units and Snr Supt Curt Simon.

“The police are doing an extraordinary job in responding to the murders and shootings in the Enterprise community and environs," he said in remarks before the exercise, according to the release.

“Continue working as a team, looking out for each other, particularly as the communities consist of difficult terrain which can pose serious risks.”

Jacob said the executive team was aware of challenges their junior police faced and teamed up to assist with operations.

He said they were aware of the heightened danger in specific areas which often see violent and serious crimes, and mechanisms to deal with the situation were being targeted from a multifaceted approach.

“We are on the ground to lend the necessary support because we understand what we are asking officers to do and face daily, and we are showing you that we support you.

“Together, in the fight against crime, we will push back those people who intend to make Trinidad and Tobago unsafe. Our job is to pull things back.”

He added that the recent partnership between the police and Crime Stoppers has been fruitful in ridding communities of illegal firearms and urged officers to “continue responding in an effective way.”

Police have already seized 514 firearms, Jacob said, of which 65 were high-powered rifles and arrests and charges were being laid to suspects.

He said additional support and incentives were being offered to junior staff, including closer collaborations with divisional commanders in order to understand their workload and to prevent burnout.

“Because we are anticipating this great degree of response from you and we know the increased demands in this pandemic period, we will be supporting, motivating and rewarding you through your division for the seizure of illegal firearms.

“Our officers’ welfare is of paramount importance to us, and while the executive may be at the strategic level, we too came from and are on the ground and we understand exactly how you feel and are affected by decisions made.”

Jacob said results from an ongoing exercise in the Port of Spain Division which started last week will be brought to the fore soon. Jacob is in charge of the service while the substantive acting Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is on vacation.