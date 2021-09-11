A call for reflection and positive action

THE EDITOR: As the TT Association of Teacher Educators (TTATE) joins the world in the celebration of International Literacy Day (ILD) which was marked on September 8, we reflect on the state of literacy worldwide and locally.

The statistics indicate that more than 773 million youth and adults cannot read and write. A staggering 250 million children do not have basic literacy skills. Over the last 15 years TT was one of 49 countries that participated in the PIRLS (Progress in International Reading Literacy Study) and has shown steady improvement in the literacy scores of its standard three students, from a score of 436 in 2006 to 479 in 2016.

These scores are still below the international average of 500 points, and only four per cent of our Std 3 students have scored at the advanced benchmark of 625 points.

The Ministry of Education and non-governmental stakeholders have embarked on several initiatives to increase literacy levels. However, there is no doubt that the covid19 pandemic will have challenged efforts to increase literacy levels, as the most vulnerable students lack devices and often cannot attend online classes.

The UNICEF Report (2020) shows that 463 million children cannot access digital learning. This year’s theme is “Literacy for a Human-centred Recovery: Narrowing the Digital Divide.” The figures indicate that there is an urgent need to address the anomalies that create that divide and come up with creative ways that are country specific but global in scope.

The covid19 pandemic has also forced us to pay closer attention to the “new literacies,” new forms of literacy made possible by digital technology developments. In TT, though the 60,000 students reported to be without devices have been halved, a significant proportion of students are still challenged to get online or to access alternative systems provided – clearly we need to increase our creative efforts.

Former secretary-general of the United Nations Kofi Annan (1997) referred to literacy as “a bridge from misery to hope” and “the road to human progress.” The alarming figures of illiteracy are attacking that bridge globally. How then can we as instructional leaders, educators, stakeholders and philanthropists support that bridge and remove the stumbling blocks on the road to literacy success for all?

Having the digital tools and resources without trained teachers, committed leaders, interested students and parents, and the financial support of stakeholders will produce minimal gains in literacy. We invite you to reflect on these ideas and join in the conversation leading to positive action. Action that will ultimately lead to an improvement in the literacy rates among children, youth and adults in TT and internationally. ILD 2021 is that call to action for all.

DR ROWENA KALLOO

president, TTATE