9 deaths, 260 covid19 cases

Nine people died of covid19 over the past 24 hours, bringing TT’s total deaths from the virus to 1,368.

According to Saturday’s 4 pm covid19 update, there were 260 new cases recorded from samples taken over the period September 7 to 10, increasing the total number of cases to 46,995.

However, the number of recovered cases increased by 169 to 41,684, and the number of active cases decreased by 82 to 3,943.

There were 284 in hospital, 75 at step down facilities, 133 in state quarantine, and 3,324 in home isolation.