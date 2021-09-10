Tobago's covid19 death toll reaches 74

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago has recorded two more covid19-related deaths, bringing the island’s death toll from the virus to 74.

The victims were men, aged 39 and 53, with comorbidities.

Tobago has 15 new covid19 cases and 436 active cases.

In a statement on Friday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are 32 patients in state isolation, 399 in home isolation and five in ICU.

Twelve people have been discharged.

It said of the 13,653 people who have been tested for covid19, 2,417 tested positive.

There are 1,907 recovered patients.

The division said to date 19, 443 people have been partially vaccinated and 15, 143 are fully vaccinated.