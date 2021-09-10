Samantha Wallace named in Trinidad and Tobago netball team for tri-series

ACE TRINIDAD and Tobago player Samantha Wallace was named in a 12-woman TT netball team for a tri-series, involving hosts Jamaica and South Africa, from October 9-23.

Wallace played a key role in New South Wales Swifts’ 63-59 victory over Giants Netball, in the 2021 Suncorp Super Netball final, at the Brisbane Nissan Arena, Brisbane, Australia on August 28.

This tournament will serve as preparation for the teams ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup, which will be staged in South Africa.

Team – Samantha Wallace, Jameela McCarthy, Kalifa McCollin, Afeisha Noel, Oprah Douglas, Tia Bruno, Janeisha Cassimy, Destiny Williams, Shaquanda Greene-Noel, Aneicia Baptiste, Crystal Ann George, Jeresia McEachrane.