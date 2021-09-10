RBL helps families affected by rains, wind

Republic Bank (RBL), in association with with Habitat for Humanity Trinidad and Tobago (Habitat TT), has donated $100,000 to help those affected by last weekend’s heavy rain and wind.

In a press release RBL said this money will go towards relief efforts for families whose homes were were affected by the 95km/hr winds.

This helped facilitate the distribution of an initial 176 tarpaulins to affected families, which will serve as temporary roof coverage while they await further evaluation and repairs.

The release said, "Republic Bank's commitment to this cause falls under the bank's 'Power to Help' pillar in the power to make a difference programme. The bank has been a principal partner of Habitat TT for over seven years and was the first corporate entity to do so. "

RBL said it empathises with all those affected by the disaster and remained committed to aiding those in need.

Any individual who wishes to receive help can reach out to Habitat TT at contactus@habitat-tt.org.