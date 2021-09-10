Police to cut down on 'PH' taxis in Port of Spain

In this file photo, a passenger enters a taxi on the Diego Martin/Petit Valley stand in Port of Spain.

The public can look forward to increased foot, mobile and static police patrols in Port of Spain.

A release from the police said the move to increase activity in and around the city was agreed on during a meeting between acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob and representatives of the Route 1 Maxi-Taxi Association. It was held to deal with the “flourishing scourge of PH taxi drivers.”

The association’s chairman Eon Hewitt complained that illegal taxi drivers are interfering with the operations of registered maxi-taxis.

Jacob said traffic management measures will be implemented on Friday evening to deal with the issues raised. These measures involve officers attached to the municipal police, Traffic and Highway Patrol branch, the Emergency Response Patrol unit, transit police and traffic wardens.

Jacob also told the maxi-taxi operators interconnectivity between police CCTV cameras and the Operational Command Centre will ensure the police can monitor the maxi-taxi stands at all times for criminal activities.

The association is expected to have a follow-up meeting with the police on the effectiveness of these new measures.