Photos of the day, SEA 2021
Roger Jacob
2 Hrs Ago
Second from left, Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister of Education with the top SEA students from left, Tyler Ramroop of El Dorado North Hindu Primary School, who placed eight overall, was the top male SEA student, while at centre, Kirsten Ramsaran of Rousillac Presbyterian Primary School, was the first place SEA student, alongside was second place SEA student Vineetha Kattamanchi of Maria Regina Grade School, during the Ministry of Education media conference held on Thursday evening. Photo by Sureash Cholai
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.
at centre, Jole St John of Scarborough Methodist Primary School placed 1st in Tobago and Thirty-ninth overall in the 2021 SEA results, alongside her mother Trillicia St. John and relative Kevin Small on Thursday. Photo by David Reid
Hayleanna-Marie Simon is congratulated by her mother Lovie Simon after receiving her 2021 SEA results at the San Fernando Girl's Government Primary School on Thursday. Photo by Lincoln Holder
Mommy's Love, Richards Rondell of Lendore Village S.D.M.S Primary School in Enterprise Chaguanas receives a kiss on the cheek from his mother after collecting his 2021 SEA results on Thursday. - Marvin Hamilton
at right, Hailey Dindial of Montrose Government Primary School reacts in shock and amazement, after opening her SEA results on Thursday. - Marvin Hamilton
Ariana Bhola claps her hands over her mouth after learning of her SEA 2021 result, alongside her mother Diana Bhola at the Guaico Presbyterian Primary School on Thursday. Photo by Roger Jacob
Ariel Skinner, was warmly embraced by her mother after viewing her SEA 2021 results on Thursday, knowing that she passed for her first choice, ASJA Girls High School. Photo by Roger Jacob
Rachel Nancoo-Charles, Principal of the Matelot Community College, collected the SEA 2021 results for her pupils, early on Thursday at the North Eastern District office for the Ministry of Education in Sangre Grande. Photo by Roger Jacob
Trey Jones of Nelson Street Boys RC School in Port of Spain proudly holds his graudation trophies, while being warmly embraced by his mother Cleopatra Jones after receiving his results on Thursday. Jones passed for his first choice school, St. Mary's College and aspires to be a medical surgeon. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Prithvi Lucky of the Gandhi Memorial Vedic School, was the top performer in her school, receives a hug from her aunt Devika Himraj after receiving her 2021 SEA results. Lucky passed for Lakshmi Girls Hindu College. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Kaleem Shamsoodeen of the Gandhi Memorial Vedic School shows the camera a big smile, alongside his father, after collecting his 2021 SEA results. Shamsoodeen passed for Vishnu Boys' Hindu College. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
at left, Naomi Buckmire of Crystal Stream Primary School embraces her mother Ava, after she reading her 2021 SEA results, having passed for Corpus Christi College in Diego Martin. Photo by Sureash Cholai
New chapter in Naparima, twin sisters Hadaya Bassarath and Haydnn Bassarath both passed from Naparima Girl's High School, take a photo after receiving their 2021 SEA results at Grant Memorial Persbyterian school in San Fernando on Thursday. Photo by Lincoln Holder
Phoenix Thomas is congratulated by her mother Stacey Sevier-Joseph after receiving her SEA results at the St Gabriel's Girls Primary School in San Fernando on Thursday. Photo by Lincoln Holder
