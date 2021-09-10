Photos of the day, SEA 2021

Second from left, Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister of Education with the top SEA students from left, Tyler Ramroop of El Dorado North Hindu Primary School, who placed eight overall, was the top male SEA student, while at centre, Kirsten Ramsaran of Rousillac Presbyterian Primary School, was the first place SEA student, alongside was second place SEA student Vineetha Kattamanchi of Maria Regina Grade School, during the Ministry of Education media conference held on Thursday evening. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

