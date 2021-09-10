PanoGrama internships forUWI Carimac students

Dana Malcolm, a Caribbean School of Media and Communication (Carimac) student, was in high praise of her internship with PanoGrama Entertainment. -

PanoGrama Entertainment has teamed up with the UWI Mona campus to provide training experience for interns studying journalism at the Caribbean School of Media and Communication (Carimac).

While completing their internship, students will gain work experience in journalism and are expected to demonstrate the knowledge and skills obtained at Carimac. They will also learn time management skills, effective communication skills and be assisted in the development of proper work ethics and interpersonal skills, a media release said. "Students will also be able to build their portfolios and, in some cases, have their work published by notable media houses on various platforms," the release said.

Since starting the programme in April, PanoGrama has worked with three young women: Dana Malcolm, Tamoy Ashman and Kallejhay Terrelonge. The release said each intern has made significant contributions to PanoGrama Entertainment, and PanoGrama is proud of their work and accomplishments.

"For each, the experience has been fantastic and they have all given their testimony about the excellence of the programme and its impact on their development not only as future journalists but as youths hoping to make a difference in society," the release said.

Terrelonge, Malcolm, and Ashman commented on their internship experience in the release.

“It has been an extraordinary experience, I have learned a lot and gained knowledge that I know will help me in my field of study,” Terrelonge said.

For Malcolm, “It was a very fulfilling and learning experience. The reception was warm and professional, and I felt like part of a team where my ideas were valued.”

Ashman said it was the guidance she received from PanoGrama’s CEO Nevin Roach that made an impact.

“Mr Roach was always there to give advice or answer any questions that I had. I received feedback on my writing multiple times," said Ashman. She said the experience was an enjoyable one that allowed her to grow both as a future journalist and a person.

The release said Carimac indicated it has been very pleased with the level of professionalism, provision of experiences and exposure granted to the students who have completed their internships with Panograma Entertainment.

"The opportunities have allowed our students to adjust to the demands of the world of work while putting into practice the relevant journalism and media and communication skills that they have acquired over the last two years,” the release quotes Carimac as saying.

PanoGrama Entertainment said the internship programme has been a success thus far and it is planning to implement additional youth programmes in the future.