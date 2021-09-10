‘Operate’ on these potholes

THE EDITOR: While there are many roads with potholes that are not being repaired nationwide, I can’t help but advise the authorities to first attend to the two huge potholes directly at the entrance to the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, where people go to be vaccinated. You want us to vaccinate to operate but you must first “operate” for us to vaccinate.

The other potholes are too numerous to mention and are getting worse by the day. I could put together a list but I fear it would only be seen by blind eyes.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook