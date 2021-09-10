Open rivers and beaches

Only vultures on Maracas Beach. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: Many people support most of the measures curtailing our personal freedoms enacted by the Government to help ensure public safety during the covid19 pandemic. Indeed, we are now all accustomed to constantly washing our hands regularly while struggling to breathe through restrictive masks and avoiding all close human contact until arriving home.

However, there is one measure which I and many other citizens are firmly against and that is the restriction on visiting our beaches and rivers.

Currently, due to the state of emergency, consuming alcohol in a public place is against the law, which makes it much easier for the authorities to stop people congregating. So you set up camera systems at all our beaches and rivers known for attracting crowds, establish a police presence there and enforce the rule of no congregating. Simple.

In this regard, Barbados opens its beaches for a few hours in the morning and evening with few problems and we should be doing the same.

GREGORY WIGHT

Maraval