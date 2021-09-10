'One Shot and Done' vaccination ad draws people to C3 in Corinth

Tarodale resident Derich Ramlal took his Johnson & Johnson vaccine at C3 mall San Fernando as SWRHA continue their vaccine drive. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

The "One Shot and Done" vaccination initiative at C3 Centre at Corinth, on the outskirts of San Fernando, saw numerous customers taking covid19 vaccines on Friday.

The Health Ministry has been encouraging the public to visit several shopping centres from 1-6 pm on Fridays and Saturdays to get the Johnson & Johnson covid19 vaccine, which requires only a single shot.

At C3 on Friday, Dr Siddiqah Mohammed of the South-West Regional Health Authority led the initiative and encouraged people to get vaccinated. She said no appointments are required, as it is a walk-in system.

Derich Ramlal of Tarouba was the first person to get vaccinated. He works at Cookies n Cream Kids, a clothing store in the centre.

Ramlal told Newsday he had been unaware that the SWRHA was setting up a temporary site at the mall. But earlier in the day, he heard an advertisement on the radio and walked across to get additional information.

Pointing toward Mohammed, Ramlal said: "She was very helpful. I had a lot of questions about the vaccine, and she had an answer for each one. She told me what I needed to know about Johnson & Johnson.

"They also have flyers about the vaccine."

Mayaro resident Seta Marcano said she visited the centre with her husband to pay some bills. Like Ramlal, she heard an advertisement on the radio about the initiative.

Marcano said: "This was unplanned. After paying the bills, my husband asked about what else I had to do. He already took his vaccine, Sinopharm, at the Mayaro health centre. I kept putting it off until now."

The initiative is also happening at the same dates and times at Gulf City Mall, Centre Pointe Mall, Long Circular Mall, Trincity Mall, West Mall and Starlite Shopping Plaza.