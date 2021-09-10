Must-read pan books

Author Kim Johnson with his book The Illustrated Story of Pan at his home in St James. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: Having read Henry Harper's recent letter, “Let's elevate status of pan,” I thought about the need for students and the general public to be much more aware of the history of pan.

In this regard I recommend two books by Kim Johnson for consideration. Not only should they be in all school libraries (public and private), but the population should be more aware of these volumes since they would enable us to have a greater appreciation of our cultural history.

The books are From Tin Pan to TASPO and The Illustrated Story of Pan.

Many people are totally unaware of TASPO (Trinidad All Steel Percussion Orchestra) which performed at the Festival of Britain in 1951. Seventy years after TASPO, and with all of the current emphasis on pan, these two books would be enjoyable reading on the history of pan in TT.

IAN GREEN

Couva