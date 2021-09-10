MusicTT makes open call for artistes for Spotlight cohort 5

MusicTT's general manager Melissa Jimenez with the Cohort 3 Spotlight artistes. -

The Trinidad and Tobago Music Company Limited (MusicTT) has launched its annual open call for artistes and instrumentalists who are interested in being a part of cohort five of its Spotlight Programme.

The Spotlight Programme seeks to identify artistes and instrumentalists who have the potential to advance in the music industry and equips them with the knowledge and tools to leverage their creative talent on the local and worldwide market, a media release said.

An independent panel of industry professionals will collaborate with MusicTT to transparently select six musical artistes to be a part of cohort five. Those selected will then go through a series of workshops and training courses that will cater to their developmental needs including, but not limited to, vocal/instrumental training, stage performance, brand and social media strategy, styling and EPK (electronic press kit) development, the release said.

Spotlight launched its first intake in December 2017 with the selection of ten artistes by international judges. To date, three cohorts totalling 27 artistes have successfully completed Spotlight. The current fourth cohort of six artistes are still undergoing training until their final showcase. Spotlight artistes have successfully secured international performance opportunities, tours, album launches and sync opportunities.

This year, the artistes of cohort three also released their first EP titled Project Spotlight. MusicTT, along with industry titans Darryl Gervais and Jhay C of HCL, one of Australia’s most successful urban pop producer/writers, produced the eight-track EP Project Spotlight which is currently available to the public via various streaming platforms.

General manager of MusicTT Melissa Jimenez said the agency is committed to the assisting artistes to get ahead.

“We strongly encourage our local artistes and instrumentalists to register for this capacity-building, opportunity-creating and life-changing Spotlight Programme. MusicTT is committed to ensuring that our talented stakeholders get the assistance and support they need to take their craft to the next level. We are also committed to the continued advancement of our past and present Spotlight artistes and look forward to discovering what Trinidad and Tobago has to offer and sharing it with the world,” Jimenez said.

For more info on the Spotlight Programme, or to sign up: www.musictt.co.tt/spotlight or follow @musicoftt on Instagram and Facebook for updates.