Murdered man's relative: Pests sleep well after killing the innocent

Kelly Malook, 37, was shot dead at his Freedom Street, Enterprise, Chaguanas, home on Monday night. PHOTO COURTESY SOCIAL MEDIA -

A relative of murdered Chaguanas construction worker Kelly Malook has lamented the cold-blooded nature of criminals, who she said sleep well even after terrorising innocent people and communities.

Malook, 37, was shot dead in the gallery of his home at Freedom Trace, Enterprise, on Monday night. A 23-year-old man was wounded in the attack.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Friday, one of Malook's relatives said she did not know why he was killed but maintained he was not the intended target.

The relative said the family ran a food and vegetable stall in the yard of the house where Malook was killed, so there were usually strangers coming to the house, so they suspect one of them may have been the target of the gunmen.

She also said the murder was frightening as it meant anyone could be a victim of murder and could not feel safe in the area.

"He was waiting to take a shower when he was killed," she recalled. "The whole place is going haywire and it's the innocent ones who are paying for it, because the pests in the area are sleeping comfortably when the night comes. They know what they are doing.

"We never had anything like that in that street before."

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III are continuing enquiries.