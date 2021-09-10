Murder victim's neighbour appeals: 'Solve more crimes'

Clive Joseph, 49, was shot dead in O'Conner Street, Blanchisseuse, on Wednesday night. PHOTO COURTESY JOSEPH FAMILY -

Amidst the pain and grief of dealing with her husband's murder, Joanne Joseph is asking God to give her the strength to forgive his killers and to be able to support her family.

Her husband, Clive Joseph, 49, was shot and killed while casting a driveway on O'Connor Street, Blanchisseuse, on Wednesday night.

Joseph's friend Curvin Bristol, 40, who was working with him, was also killed, while a third man was grazed by a bullet.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Friday, Joseph said it was a difficult time for the family to find the strength to cope with the grief.

"I prayed about it and by God's grace I know I'll get through each day but I'm also asking the Lord to help me to forgive the people who did this."

Joseph said she and Clive had been in a relationship for 22 years and were married for the last four. They had two children.

Family friend Melissa Lee Quay said she remembered Joseph as a friendly person who would go out of his way to help others – he was even helping neighbours cast their driveway when he was killed.

She said Blanchisseuse was a quiet community and did not have a lot of murders compared to other parts of the country.

"Innocent people are dying and there is no justice, no motive behind it and families are being left without answers.

"The authorities need to up their game on detection and solving crime, because the agony the families have to go through, not knowing what happened – sometimes it's a case of mistaken identity and criminals are walking free."

Joseph worked for the Ministry of Works and Transport. He also supported his family by fishing and offering tours on his pirogue.