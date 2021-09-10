La Casita to mark International Arepa Day on Saturday

The Hispanic Cultural Centre of Arima (La Casita) will celebrate International Arepa Day this Saturday with a sale of the traditional Venezuelan food.

Andreina Briceno Brown, director of La Casita, said this will be the second year this activity has been held in Trinidad and Tobago.

She said: "In 2020 we could not celebrate Arepa Day, due to covid19, but now with the reopening of restaurants we can cook and sell."

Briceno Brown said the arepa sale will take place at La Casita's headquarters on Farfan Street, Arima, from 11am-6pm.

"The sale of arepas will help to carry out other social programmes La Casita has and at the same time emphasise Venezuelan traditions," she said.

The arepas will cost $25 and come in different flavours. Made of cornmeal, they are stuffed with chicken, meat, pork, cheese, ham, eggs or many other ingredients.

World Arepa Day has taken place every second Saturday in September since 2012, thanks to an initiative by the organisation Venezuelans in the World to promote the traditional dish.