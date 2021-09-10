Imbert: Budget Day is October 4

Finance Minister Colm Imbert. -

THE 2021/2022 national budget will be read at 1.30 pm on Monday, October 4, Finance Minister Colm Imbert told the House of Representatives in a very brief statement on Friday.

He made no further remark to offer any insights.

After the House had sat for about 18 minutes, House Leader Camille Robinson-Regis moved that it should next sit on Wednesday at 1.30 pm to debate the Draft Elections and Boundaries Commission (Local Government and Tobago House of Assembly) Tobago Order 2021.

This order was earlier laid by the Prime Minister.

Afterwards Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds laid the Firearms (Use of Pepper Spray) Order 2021.

Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George, in an earlier statement, said both the Government and Opposition had supplied just some details as to which of their MPs had been vaccinated. She said with this limited data, existing covid19 protocols in the chamber will continue, such as a limit of 14 MPs present at any time (eight government, six opposition), with some additional measures.

She ruled that unvaccinated MPs must now be double-masked in the chamber and on the parliamentary precincts. Further, unvaccinated MPs must use a speaking booth to make their contribution.

The Speaker said no MP, vaccinated or unvaccinated, is banned from Parliament.

The public gallery will be limited to five media personnel, all of whom must be vaccinated and masked, she said.

Annisette-George said all members of staff of the Parliament who were directly or indirectly involved in parliamentary operations and providing services for the comfort and safety of MPs have been vaccinated. This was a voluntary measure.