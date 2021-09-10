Gadsby-Dolly: Results don't dictate success

Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly -

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly is reminding students that their SEA results do not dictate the course of their lives.

Speaking at the SEA recognition ceremony on Thursday, she said,

“Reject the notion that school assignment prescribes the trajectory for your success. The SEA is but one stage, an important one, yes, but one of many to come. The outcome of secondary schooling has more to do with student input and parental support than the school attended.”

She said her ministry celebrates the top performers along with all students, who in spite of myriad challenges over the past 18 months, have been able, to excel through personal effort, teacher commitment and parental support.

Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian said this was the first class to take the examination following a full year of online schooling and congratulated the students on a job well done.

“As we move forward, we need to spread the gospel of goodwill, the gospel of vaccination. We want to return to normalcy, we want to see your laughing faces in classrooms once more. We also want that every single child in TT to have the quality of education that they deserve, and you deserve to interact, you deserve to socialise and above all, you deserve to learn.

“We need to work together to end this pandemic and the only way to end this is through vaccination and knowledge, so I depend on all the young people here to remember as you move forward into this new environment, with your support the next generation will know true meaning of resilience.”

Gadsby-Dolly said the government has instituted measures to reduce the national numbers of covid19 infections, including the provision of vaccines for every citizen over the age of 12 to allow for the safest circumstances in which physical school can reopen.

“The Ministry looks forward to the start of the physical return of our students to the classroom in October, and urges that we all do our part to vaccinate ourselves and our eligible children, so that this can be done in the best atmosphere of safety that is available to us at this time. Let us in TT join the rest of the world in reopening schools, safely.”