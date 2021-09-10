Diego Martin pupils revel in SEA exam results

Diamond Vale Government Primary School student Adifa Farrell hugs her father Lester Farrell after receiving her SEA exam result on Thursday. - Photo by Sureash CholaI

DIAMOND VALE Government Primary School acting vice-principal Lorraine Foster-Henry told Newsday pupils were jubilant about their SEA exam results on Thursday morning. Similar scenes of joy were seen at the Crystal Stream Government Primary School in Petit Valley.

Foster-Henry said, "It is very emotional. It's an exciting day and we are pleased with our results. These were trying times – the children being online, extremely trying, but I think they powered through.

"To those who excelled, keep going strong for the top. Keep working hard and striving for mastery in all things.

"Even those who didn't do as well, they can strive for mastery in whichever school they passed for. You can bloom where you are planted."

Foster-Henry lamented disruptions in some lessons owing to lost connectivity such that teachers had to repeat themselves. Also computer tablets often proved inadequate.

Parent Kenreisha Gabriel told Newsday her daughter Kiyomi Solomon was ecstatic at passing for St Francois Girls.

"We are very happy. It is finally done, done, done. Finished."

She advised parents of upcoming SEA pupils, "Ensure that the children do what is required. Support the teachers."

Solomon said, "I feel great. Honestly, I didn't think I was going to get what I got. I feel great."

She advised future SEA pupils, "Don't put too much pressure on yourself. Just relax and study hard."

Kernisha Lewis said, "The grammar exam was a bit tough and I was surprised I got a really good score. I'm happy that I passed for Bishop Anstey High School. All the work has paid off." She had once won north zone in the Music Festival, said her father, Bernard Lewis.

Noting all schools do the same CXC exam, he said, "It doesn't matter where you go now, it is what you do when you get there."

Crystal Stream principal Joel Schulere told Newsday he was ecstatic at the results, given the challenges.

"Our results were as expected – very, very good. I do look forward to school reopening when that time comes, but I am thanking God for the excellent results we have got through the hard work and commitment of the teachers, staff, students, parents."

Donna-Maria Duprey was very happy at her daughter Ericia-Maria Duprey passing for Tranquillity Government Secondary School.

"My daughter did well, very well. I wasn't expecting. I'm so proud and feeling so emotional. I feel proud of the school she passed for. Thank God for her teacher."

Ava Lawrence-Buckmire joyfully told Newsday her daughter Naomi Lawrence-Buckmire had passed for Corpus Christi College.

"This is really tremendous for Naomi. My God. I really don't know what to say because the journey was so long for her, so tough for her with all the virtual schooling and so forth.

"This is really a transformation for our lives. I always tell you that, Naomi. What you put in is what you are going to get out." Naomi shed tears of joy but said little.