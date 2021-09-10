Cops, councillors walk streets in south Trinidad

Southern Division police joined with councillors from the San Fernando City Corporation and other people in a walkabout geared at building and maintaining confidence between police and residents.

Newsday spoke to Teresa Lynch, the councillor for Cocoyea/Tarouba, at Pleasantville on Thursday during the walkabout.

"We are building relations with the police and community. This is the first walk of many to come with us, key stakeholders, and the police. We would be moving from district to district in San Fernando. Most of the officers here are from the Mon Repos police station," Lynch said.

The districts of two colleagues – councillors Robert Parris for Pleasantville and Nigel Couttier for Mon Repos/ Navet – also fall into this station's district.

Parris reiterated that the area would be seeing further similar walkabouts. He said he was pleased to be part of the initiative, adding the police have been helping his office for the past 11 years.

Acting Supt Ian Carty led the walkabout.

Recently, the police launched an at-risk community initiative in La Romaine with the aim of reducing crime and building confidence and trust in the police.