Calypsonian Earl Johnson sees new start with covid song from God

Earl Johnson has released his new song New Start on YouTube and Facebook. The song urges people to trust the covid19 vaccines and trust in the God-given talents of doctors and scientists. -

Earl Johnson believes a new start is possible post pandemic. But that would only come from following the Ministry of Health’s and the World Health Organization’s (WHO) public health guidelines and trusting in God.

This is why he has put his God-given message in song. The 64-year-old singer/songwriter from Sangre Grande recently released his new song New Start on social media platforms like YouTube and Facebook. Some of his previous songs are Lead Me, Valentine Lovers, and Father’s Day.

The name New Start is also an acronym for nutrition, exercise, water, sunlight, temperance, air, rest and trusting in divine guidance. He wrote the song in June and it was recorded on June 23.

In an interview Johnson said his song tells people about eating properly and that their bodies are temples which should be treated well.

It also reinforces the importance of handwashing, social distancing and wearing masks. When Johnson saw what was happening with the pandemic, he went to his Lord and asked for a message to help curb the pandemic since many people were not taking it seriously.

Inspiration for the song also came from the many media stories about people affected by the pandemic. His song also urges people to trust the covid19 vaccines and trust in the God-given talents of doctors and scientists.

“People watching this vaccine things as if it is a joke...the vaccine will protect us until those who have the gifts and talents to be doctors and scientists are working something to get rid of it,” he said.

Johnson’s musical career spans 50 years. He said he has five albums and has written gospel and calypsoes. He began his musical journey from as early as primary school, where he would sing in the school’s weekly talent class.

Johnson also appeared on the Aunty Kay radio show where he sang and came third. He then won $5 and a bag of biscuits.

Throughout his career, Johnson has entered the Sangre Grande Calypso King competition and was also a part of the Regal Calypso Tent, managed by Superior, Duke and Chalkdust.