WILD, WILD WEDNESDAY

A wrecking crew supervised by police crime scene investigators removes the vehicle that was driven by Anthon "Boombie" Boney at the time of his murder from bushes off the north-bound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway near the Caroni Savannah on Wednesday. Photo by Roger Jacob -

POLICE and members of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment increased their patrols in the Laventille area on Wednesday afternoon after two murders, including that of an alleged gang leader.

The two killings were among three deaths as a result of shooting that took place on Wednesday in three separate incidents, one of them being a police killing. Yesterday’s blood-letting followed six murders at the weekend and another police killing.

Police said after the shooting death of Anthon “Bombie” Boney and the killing of a yet-to-be identified man shortly after, they increased their presence to ensure the safety of residents in the community.

Speaking with Newsday, one of the leaders of the Port of Spain Division, Supt Richard Smith, said the patrols will continue until the threat level is reassessed.

“There are normally joint patrols in the area. They (members of the regiment) are augmenting the patrols in the area for the next few days to ensure everything is safe for the residents living up there. That is normal procedure whenever we have murders that are not domestic in particular areas, more so in regard to the person who was killed in the Central Division; we tend to increase the amount of patrols and security in that area.”

Police reports said Boney, of Africa Road, Plaisiance Terrace, Laventille was in a grey Kia SUV heading north along the Uriah Butler Highway, just after the Caroni Bird Sanctuary, when he was killed. Police said at about 11.10 am, a dark-coloured SUV pulled up alongside his and a man dressed in black wearing a mask gotout, asked Boney if he was the owner of the vehicle and then shot him.

Boney managed to drive a short distance before drifting off into a ditch at the side of the road. A 63-year-old woman who was in the car with him was left untouched.

The killer got back into his SUVe and drove off.

The second murder, which took place one street away from where Boney lived, happened just over an hour after Boney’s killing.

Police said at about 12.30 pm officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force were told there was a man’s body in a track off at John John, Laventille. Gunshots were reportedly heard and then the man’s body was found. Up to 6.30 pm he had not been identified.

There were rumours that the two killings were linked, but police said based on their preliminary investigations the two seemed to be unrelated.

After Boney’s killing and the murder of the other man, there were reports on social media that there would be reprisals. Some sent voice notes claiming that police will be kept busy as the relative peace in the capital was now shattered, using the death of the unidentified man to bolster the claim.

Police said they too heard such claims and are monitoring the situation.

After the two murders the North West Regional Health Authority issued a media release announcing the closure of two health centres – Success Laventille and Upper Laventille Health Centres. The release saidthe two were closed at 1 pm due to “unforeseen circumstances.” They will reopen on Thursday.

Asked if the two were closed based on the advice of the police, Smith said no, adding that the two murders and the closure of the health centres were not related.

When Newsday visited Boney’s home, there were at least a dozen young men seated outside, all sombre-looking. At his home relatives said they were not prepared to speak with the media.

At the scene of his killing, traffic was backed up as far as Chaguanas as drivers slowed to get a glimpse of the vehicle either in the ditch or being pulled out by a wrecker. Part of the left lane being cordoned off also contributed to the traffic.

Boney had two matters before the courts, one for alleged gang activity and the other for possession of an illegal firearm.

In 2011, it was alleged that Boney and others were part of a plot to assassinate then prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and other government ministers. Boney was arrested but never charged with any offence related to the claims. He spent seven days in police custody on enquiries.

Represented by Lee Merry and Kelston Pope, Boney sued the state for $500,000, but Justice Vasheist Kokaram ruled that the amount was “unreal, exaggerated and out of all proportion” before awarding him $70,000.

Boney was the owner of Boney’s Auto, a used-car business in Laventille. Police said the 38-year-old was the father of eight.