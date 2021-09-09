Unvaccinated holding the country to ransom

Covid19 vaccines await those who want to be vaccinated. -

THE EDITOR: It is time for the powers that be to stand up and do what is right for those who have been vaccinated and are now kept idle and hungry at home for no reason other than the unreasonable reluctance of those who refuse to be vaccinated.

The Prime Minister said he is hoping to open businesses as safe zones, which seems a bit absurd because once a business ensures its patrons are vaccinated, then it is already a safe zone. It is certainly safer than a Play Whe booth, a PTSC bus or a crowded Charlotte Street.

He also stated that if, by the end of the month, the covid19 numbers go down, consideration would be given to opening cinemas, restaurants, bars, casinos, horse racing etc. This is even more difficult to rationalise. Does this mean that if the unvaccinated maintain their position and the numbers do not go down these businesses remain closed forever?

The unvaccinated, due to stupidity, is now holding the full economic recovery of the country to ransom and causing much damage. Therefore it is time to pull the plug and say no more, as thousands of innocent vaccinated workers cannot survive on bread and water alone. If the miscreants do not want to vaccinate it would be their problem if they end up with covid19 and die.

For the sake of the thousands of unemployed innocent people, the economy must now come first and “saving lives” second. The Government must open up everything immediately as vaccines are available for who wants. It’s time to move on.

PETER S MORALLES

Cascade