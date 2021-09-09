Two more covid19 deaths, 270 new cases

THE Health Ministry on Thursday reported two more deaths owing to covid19. In its 4 pm update, the ministry said the total number of covid19 deaths to date is 1,350. On Wednesday, this figure was 1,348. The were also 270 new cases.

The update reflected samples taken between September 5 to 8. There are 3,843 active cases with 41,360 recovered patients and 298 in hospital.

There are 130 patients in state quarantine facilities, 69 in step down facilities and 3,206 in home self-isolation. The total number of covid19 positive cases to date is 46,553.

As of 4 pm on Thursday 536,524 people were vaccinated with one dose of a two dose World Health Organization (WHO) approved covid19 vaccine A total of 418,279 people have been vaccinated with the second dose of a two dose regime and 7,484 have been vaccinated under a single dose regime.

There are now of 425,763 fully vaccinated people.