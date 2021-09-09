Two dead, one grazed in Blanchisseuse drive-by shooting

The carnage on Wednesday continued into the night when two men were killed and a third grazed in a drive-by shooting in Blanchisseuse.

Police said the men, Curvin Bristol and Clyde Joseph, both 40, were liming with a third man at O'Conner Street at around 8.30 pm when they heard gunshots.

Men were seen driving away.

Residents took Joseph to the hospital where he died shortly after.

Bristol died at the scene.

The third man was grazed in the attack.

Police said a motive was not established for the murders.