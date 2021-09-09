Traffic disruption at Chin Chin Road, Cunupia

File photo -

The Ministry of Works and Transport has warned that work will take place at Chin Chin Road, Cunupia from September 13-20 between 9am and 7pm.

This is to facilitate culvert reconstruction work.

The ministry said traffic will be temporarily disrupted and sometimes briefly stopped at Chin Chin Road at the three-kilometre mark after Sugrim Trace.

Drivers were advised to be extremely careful, observe all directional signs and barriers, follow instructions from police on site and watch out for heavy equipment entering and exiting the work zone.

Anyone needing further information can visit the ministry's website at www.mowt.gov.tt or call the Highways Division at 625-4671.