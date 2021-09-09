Tobago's Signal Hill Government School hosts drive-through graduation for SEA students

Nkese Arnold, 12, of Mason Hall of the Students who graduated from Signal Hill Government Primary School was happy she got her choice of passing for Roxborough Secondary School last Thursday. Photo by David Reid

For the second consecutive year, the Signal Hill Government School on Thursday hosted a drive-through graduation ceremony to celebrate the achievements of its Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) students.

The 52 students, many in formal wear, received their results and certificates under a decorated tent outside the school’s main entrance.

Principal Trisha Des Vignes presented them with commemorative notebooks and bottles of non-alcoholic wine.

Owing to the covid19 public health regulations, the students were not allowed to mingle after the ceremony.

Des Vignes told Newsday covid19 had forced the school to host the event for a second consecutive year.

“This initiative came about as a result of covid19. So we again wanted to do something very special for our students. It is an opportunity for them to display their creativity and show their confidence as individuals,” she said.

She said she was especially pleased with the success of this year’s graduating class.

“They have actually succeeded at something so remarkable – the first group of children to make it through full online classes for an entire year. So of course, we look at bringing the results together with the graduation because we believe that regardless of where children are placed, being able to go through that and succeed is indeed reason to celebrate.

“So today, we just give them all the praise. We celebrate them in a big way and hope to make it a memorable day for them.”

Des Vignes said a large digital screen was also erected at Yats Marketing Ltd, Orange Hill Road, to showcase the graduating class.

“So all of Tobago will see that the children of Signal Hill Government have indeed succeeded and we are just going to be showing them off.”