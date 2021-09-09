TKR top CPLT20 standings after six-wicket win over Barbados Royals

Raymon Reifer (L) of Barbados Royals is bowled by Sunil Narine (not in photo) of Trinbago Knight Riders during the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League match 23 at Warner Park Sporting Complex on Thursday, in Basseterre, St Kitts. - Photo courtesy CPL T20

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) rose to the top of the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 standings on Thursday after securing an important six-wicket win over Barbados Royals at Warner Park in St Kitts.

After restricting the Barbados franchise for 93/9 in the first innings, the defending champions romped to victory thanks to an unbeaten knock of 41 from Kiwi international Colin Munro.

Sent into bat, Barbados Royals had a fair start from openers Kyle Mayers (24) and Johnson Charles (14). But when Mayers departed at 24/1, the Bajan franchise began to crumble.

Wickets fell consistently owing to stellar spells from Khary Pierre (3/16), Jayden Seales (2/12) and Akeal Hosein (2/13). Sunil Narine was most expensive as he went for 30 runs from his four overs, but also picking up two wickets in the process.

Mayers topped the scoring with his early contribution while Joshua Bishop finished on an unbeaten 17.

In reply, TKR had a horror start as they lost opener Lendl Simmons to a first-ball duck. But they rallied on and chipped away at the small target to grab the win with 19 balls to spare.

Munro partnered with Darren Bravo (19) to spearhead a 39-run partnership in the middle. Bravo soon departed, alongside Tim Seifert (14), which paved the way for Munro and Akeal Hosein to lead the troops home.

This result saw TKR overtake tournament leaders St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKNP). SKNP are also on ten points but TKR are ahead owing to a faster net run rate.

TKR’s now gears up for a top-of-the table clash on Saturday against SKNP from 7pm.

On Thursday evening, Jamaica Tallawahs face St Lucia Kings from 7pm.

Summarised scores

TKR 99/4 (16.5) – Colin Munro 41 not out, Akeal Hosein 12 not out, Darren Bravo 19; Mohammad Amir 2/19, Joshua Bishop 2/29 defeated BARBADOS ROYALS 93/9 – Kyle Mayers 24, Joshua Bishop 17 not out, Azam Khan 17; Khary Pierre 3/16, Jayden Seales 2/12, Akeal Hosein 2/13, Sunil Narine 2/30