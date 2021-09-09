TKR chase 94 for victory against Barbados Royals

Jayden Seales (L) of Trinbago Knight Riders celebrates the dismissal of Johnson Charles (R) of Barbados Royals during the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League match 23 at Warner Park Sporting Complex on Thursday, in Basseterre, St Kitts - Photo courtesy CPL T20

An explosive bowling performance from Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) saw the defending Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 champions restrict Barbados Royals to a lowly 93/9 at Warner Park in St Kitts.

Sent in to bat, Barbados Royals’ had a fair start from openers Kyle Mayers (24) and Johnson Charles (14). However, when Mayers departed at 24/1, the Bajan franchise began to crumble.

Wickets fell consistently owing to stellar spells from Khary Pierre (3/16), Jayden Seales (2/12) and Akeal Hosein (2/13). Sunil Narine was most expensive as he went for 30 runs from his four overs, but also picking up two wickets in the process.

Mayers topped the scoring with his early contribution while Joshua Bishop finished on an unbeaten 17.

TKR seek 99 runs for victory against the Royals.