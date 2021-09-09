San Fernando students happy with SEA results

Alana Alexander congratulates her daughter Seanique Alexander after receiving her SEA results at the St Gabriel's girls primary school San Fernand - Lincoln Holder

Parents and students from schools in San Fernando were pleased with the Secondary Entrance Assessment examination results.

Most of the students whom Newsday interviewed on Thursday passed for their secondary school of choice.

At St Gabriel’s Girls’ RC School at Lord Street, students began collecting their results shortly after 10 am.

Seanique Alexander,11, was the first to get hers. She smiled as she walked out with her mother, Alana Alexander.

"I passed for my first choice, St Joseph’s Convent. I was not expecting it. I did not think I would have got it. It is the work of God. I am very happy," Seanique said as her mother congratulated her.

Seanique is a dancer and has participated in and won several dance competitions, including the National San Fernando Arts Festival.

Phoenix Thomas,11, and her mother, Stacey Sevier-Joseph of Retrench Village, collected her results.

Sevier-Joseph said, "I am proud of her. She did her best. She passed for Debe High School, which was one of her choices."

Alayah Albarodo, 12, said she was elated to pass for her first choice, Holy Faith Convent.

"I did great. I was worried for nothing," Albarodo said.

Her mother, Janelle Hall, complimented her for her hard work.

At Grant Memorial Presbyterian School at Carib Street, there were drive-through pick-up points at the school and the church next door.

Twins Haydnn and Hadaya Bassarath, 11, both passed for Naparima Girls’ High School.

"I definitely wanted to attend that school. I was worried because I did not finish the Creative Writing. But I got 18 out of 20," Hadaya said.

Her sister added, "We were hoping to go to the same secondary school."

Their parents, Sandra and Haydn Bassarath, and teacher Jitendra Maraj congratulated the two.

Another student, Advay Rajnath, was happy he would be attending Presentation College, his first choice. He said preparing for the exam was the "worst time" of his life because he had a lot of schoolwork at home.

"I worked over and over and over again. It (the result) did not surprise me," he said, standing next to his parents Lydia Singh-Rajnath and Kevin Rajnath.

He hopes they reward him with a dog for his hard work.

Gabriel Baksh, the son of Newsday staff member Miciaah Baksh, did not open his results at school.

At San Fernando Girls' Government Primary School at Rushworth Street, most students did not open their envelopes either.

Gabrielle Friday, 12, said she would check her result at home. She and her mother, Mandy Friday, collected it at the school.

Another student Kershelle Hypolite, 11, said the same thing, adding she was nervous.

Hayleanna-Marie Simon, 12, went with her mother Lovie Simon to get the result.

"I know my hard work will pay off. I am relieved it is over. I still have not looked at my result.

Only one parent was allowed to go into the school with each student.

Talia Edwards went with her father Kenson Edwards. They decided to open the envelope at home with other relatives.

"I am happy and nervous at the same time. It was nerve-racking.

Emily Logan, 12, and her dad Neil Logan walked out smiling. Emily passed for her first choice, Naparima Girls’ High School.